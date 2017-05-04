Pages Navigation Menu

Naira retains ground at parallel market

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The naira on Thursday appreciated marginally against the dollar at the parallel market at N390 to the dollar, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The pound sterling and Euro exchanged at N495 and N420, respectively at the segment. At the Bureau De Change (BDC), the local currency was sold at N362 to the dollar, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

