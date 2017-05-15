Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Naira stable as forex reserves continue on 5-day free fall – TheCable

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TheCable

Naira stable as forex reserves continue on 5-day free fall
TheCable
The Nigerian naira remained stable at the parallel market on Monday, despite a continuous fall in the country's foreign exchange reserves. Foreign exchange reserves which has seen a boost in 2017, due to the rise in crude oil prices, has been on a free
Nigeria's waste problems may soon be overVentures Africa
Nigeria's foreign reserve falls as Naira rate surgesTV360

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.