Naira stable as forex reserves shed $493.7m in 21 days – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Naira stable as forex reserves shed $493.7m in 21 days
TheCable
According to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the country's reserves swung from $30,988,403,724 on May 4, 2017 to $30,494,680,050 as at the close of business on Thursday May 25. Within the same period, the CBN made numerous …
Business Why Nigeria's External Reserves Fell By $494m in 3 Weeks
Cost of funds to stabilise as N181bn inflow boost market liquidity
Nigeria's self-inflicted economic problems
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!