Naira stable at N388 to US$

By Babajide Komolafe

The naira was stable at N388 per dollar at the parallel market Wednesday.

Vanguard survey revealed that while the parallel market exchange rates ranged from N383 per dollar to N389 per dollar, the average closing rate is N388 per dollar at the close of business Wednesday.

Meanwhile the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is expected to sell $20,000 to each of the over 3000 bureaux de change, hence boosting dollar supply and hopes of further naira appreciation before the end of the week.

Also the apex bank yesterday however indicated intention to sell undisclosed amount dollars to banks to settle a backlog of demand for airlines, fuel and raw material imports.

The post Naira stable at N388 to US$ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

