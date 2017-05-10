Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Naira stable at N388 to US$

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

By Babajide Komolafe
The naira was stable at N388 per dollar at the parallel market Wednesday.

Vanguard survey revealed that while the parallel market exchange rates ranged from N383 per dollar to N389 per dollar, the average closing rate is N388 per dollar at the close of business Wednesday.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Meanwhile the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is expected to sell $20,000 to each of the over 3000 bureaux de change, hence boosting dollar supply and hopes of further naira appreciation before the end of the week.

Also the apex bank yesterday however indicated intention to sell undisclosed amount dollars to banks to settle a backlog of demand for airlines, fuel and raw material imports.

The post Naira stable at N388 to US$ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.