Naira appreciates to N386 per Dollar at parallel market – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Naira appreciates to N386 per Dollar at parallel market
NAIJ.COM
The Naira on Thursday, May 11, gained N2 against the American Dollar at the parallel market. This follows report that the local currency closed the day at N386 to the Dollar, stronger than the N388 it closed on Wednesday, May 10. At the same segment …
Naira strengthens, gains N2 against dollar
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!