Naira appreciates to N386 per Dollar at parallel market – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Business


Naira appreciates to N386 per Dollar at parallel market
The Naira on Thursday, May 11, gained N2 against the American Dollar at the parallel market. This follows report that the local currency closed the day at N386 to the Dollar, stronger than the N388 it closed on Wednesday, May 10. At the same segment
