Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nakuru,Kisumu cops get advanced equipment to boost security – The Star, Kenya

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Nakuru,Kisumu cops get advanced equipment to boost security
The Star, Kenya
Police in Nakuru, Kisumu and Eldoret are set to be equipped with modern radio communication systems like that installed in Nairobi and Mombasa. Chinese tech group Huawei Technologies announced the donations at a meeting with President Uhuru …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.