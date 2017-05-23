NANS wants CBN governor, Emiefele, sacked over economic hardship

NATIONAL Association of Nigeria Students, NANS, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emiefele, accusing him of causing economic hardship on the citizenry due to the inconsistent policies of the apex bank. The students’ highest body threatened that it would call on a nationwide protest […]

