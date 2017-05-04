NAPTIP DG Solicits Assistance of Italian Govt In Combating TIP

Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) Julie Okah-Donli, has called for the collaboration of international partners and other stakeholders with a view to addressing the issues of human trafficking from its roots.

According to her, human trafficking is an evolving phenomenon that requires the active collaboration of all partners through accelerated justice delivery system, surveillance as well as aggressive massive sensitization of the Nigeria people especially those in the endemic communities.

The NAPTIP boss stated this while playing host to the delegation of the Italian Embassy in Nigeria led by the Ambassador, Fulvio Rustico, Who were in NAPTIP to brief the NAPTIP DG on the detail of the visit of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Hon. Laura Bodrini who is billed to visit Benin City, Edo state.

She pointed out that her “vision is to reposition the Agency in line with its constitutional responsibilities noting that the care for hundreds of victims of human trafficking as well as the need to ensure accelerated justice are prime in the heart of the Agency”

Specifically, the DG reiterated her determination to scale up activities of the Agency in the areas of awareness creation through massive and sustained sensitization programme across the country and specifically the notable endemic areas, comprehensive care and rehabilitation of the victims and surveillance.

While acknowledging the assistance of the Italian government to the Agency in recent past, the DG solicited for the assistance of Rome in the areas of capacity building for Officers of the Agency, technical and logistic supports as well as empowerment of rescued victims of human trafficking.

Earlier in his remarks, the visiting envoy disclosed that the Italian lawmaker was coming to Nigeria and specifically Edo state in order to get a first hand information on the prevalence of human trafficking with a view to making an informed decision on how to partner with NAPTIP to combat it.

He stated further that it was necessary to share experience with NAPTIP on human trafficking management, have an overview of the phenomenon as well as nature of human trafficking from the state.

“The Italian legislator will be in Nigeria to have a direct knowledge of the phenomenon in order to be proactive in response to the menace” he said.

He assured the DG of the supports of Italy to NAPTIP saying that the fight against human trafficking is a technical process that requires supports and assistance of all stakeholders.

