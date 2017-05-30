NAPTIP, NDE Partners On Victims’ Empowerment

By Ruth Tene Natsa, Abuja

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) and the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) have agreed to work together to improve on the quality of empowerment provided to victims of human trafficking and vulnerable persons in Nigeria.

This was the outcome of the courtesy visit to NAPTIP by the NDE management team led by the Director-General Dr. Nasiru Ladan Mohammed.

Receiving the team, NAPTIP Director-General called for better partnership between the two organisations in order to provide the needed assistance to vulnerable persons in the country as well as to the rescued victims of human trafficking.

She used the opportunity to urge all poverty alleviation organs of the Federal and State Governments to make conscious efforts to assist government meet its obligations to the people.

Mrs Okah Donli explained that “many young Nigerian citizens who were deceived with the promises of better opportunities outside Nigeria but got exploited by their traffickers are at present stranded in different parts of the world and finding it difficult to return home as they were not sure of living a better life on return”.

She noted that the National Directorate of Employment is the Agency’s first port of call when it comes to empowering victims of human trafficking upon completion of some form of skills acquisition. Opining that victims of human trafficking could be trained at the skills acquisition centres operated by the NDE, and assisted in their empowerment to become productive citizens.

‘’As government Agencies, we owe this administration a responsibility of giving hope to the hopeless through partnership that would endure. Victims of human trafficking suffer untold hardship in the hands of their captors and we have to assure them of assistance when they return. They need empowerment, care, support and protection and we are in a position to do all these for them and also to place the image of Nigeria in a better position’’, she said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director-General of NDE stated that his vision for the Directorate is to get it back to its reputable status through various innovations. He disclosed that the NDE has seventy four (74) skills acquisition centres in the country; offices in all the thirty six states of the federation, and six zonal offices. He said that NAPTIP and the victims under its care could benefit from the services available.

While agreeing on the need for an MOU between the two organisation, he expressed his organisation’s willingness to collaborate with NAPTIP in creating awareness on illegal migration for labour exploitation, stressing his optimism that the renewed partnership between the two organisations will yield fruitful result.

