NASA brigade takes vote hunt to Kisii – The Star, Kenya

NASA principals will on Wednesday hold a rally in Kisii county as they intensify their hunt for votes ahead of the August 8 elections. The rally at Gusii Stadium will be attended by flag bearer Raila Odinga, his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka and the …
