Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NASA chiefs retreat to backyards to calm storm after ‘bitter’ primaries – The Star, Kenya

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

NASA chiefs retreat to backyards to calm storm after 'bitter' primaries
The Star, Kenya
The National Super Alliance Pentagon members are scheduled to retreat to their backyards to calm the storm triggered by the acrimonious primaries. NASA chiefs are also keen to pacify the restive Western and Ukambani amid muted protests that the two …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.