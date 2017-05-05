NASA chiefs retreat to backyards to calm storm after ‘bitter’ primaries – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
NASA chiefs retreat to backyards to calm storm after 'bitter' primaries
The Star, Kenya
The National Super Alliance Pentagon members are scheduled to retreat to their backyards to calm the storm triggered by the acrimonious primaries. NASA chiefs are also keen to pacify the restive Western and Ukambani amid muted protests that the two …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!