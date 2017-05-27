Nasa manifesto targets big names in TJRC report – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Nasa manifesto targets big names in TJRC report
The Star, Kenya
Implementing the controversial — and state-sanitised — Truth Justice and Reconciliation Report will be a key pillar of NASA leader Raila Odinga's manifesto. Sensitive portions have been doctored, three authors refused to sign the final, watered-down …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
