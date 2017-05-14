Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NASA threatens to boycott polls if IEBC appeal on vote tallying goes through – The Star, Kenya

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

NASA threatens to boycott polls if IEBC appeal on vote tallying goes through
The Star, Kenya
NASA principals in Nakuru ahead of their rally at Afraha stadium on Sunday, May 14, 2017. /RITA DAMARY. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. NASA principals have threatened to boycott the August 8 elections if an appeal logged by IEBC goes …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.