Nasarawa Governor demolishes radio state he commissioned after workers threatened to go on strike

Nassarawa State Governor, Tanko Almakura, reportedly ordered the demolition of a private Radio Station, Breeze FM 99.9 in Lafia the state’s capital which he commissioned a month ago, after workers threatened to go on strike over their unpaid salaries.

It was gathered that the demolition came, after the workers came to the radio station and pleaded with the Governor, to pay their 5-months salary.

Here’s what a Facebook user, Elizabeth Odeh wrote;

“The nasarawa state governor Gov. Tanko almakura has ordered the

urban development to demolish a radio station called Breeze fm 99.9 in Lafia.

STORY..

Lastweek, the civil servant went on strike for non-payment of salaries for 5month. They came to the radio station to plead to the governor through media and the radio fm advertised it, to our surprise the urban development who are ALSO on strike was in the radio station the following morning to give notice of demolishion base on the governors order.

This morning they came to the radio station and demolish the building.”

More photos after the cut;

