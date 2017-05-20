Pages Navigation Menu

Nasarawa Governor demolishes radio state he commissioned after workers threatened to go on strike

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nassarawa State Governor, Tanko Almakura, reportedly ordered the demolition of a private Radio Station, Breeze FM 99.9 in Lafia the state’s capital which he commissioned a month ago, after workers threatened to go on strike over their unpaid salaries.

It was gathered that the demolition came, after the workers came to the radio station and pleaded with the Governor, to pay their 5-months salary.

Here’s what a Facebook user, Elizabeth Odeh wrote;

“The nasarawa state governor Gov. Tanko almakura has ordered the
urban development to demolish a radio station called Breeze fm 99.9 in Lafia.
STORY..

Lastweek, the civil servant went on strike for non-payment of salaries for 5month. They came to the radio station to plead to the governor through media and the radio fm advertised it, to our surprise the urban development who are ALSO on strike was in the radio station the following morning to give notice of demolishion base on the governors order.
This morning they came to the radio station and demolish the building.”

More photos after the cut;

Image may contain: outdoor and nature 
Image may contain: one or more people and people standing
Image may contain: one or more people, people standing and outdoor
Image may contain: 3 people
Image may contain: 3 people, people smiling, people standing and outdoor
Image may contain: sky and outdoor
Image may contain: one or more people, people standing, tree, crowd and outdoor
Image may contain: outdoor
Image may contain: one or more people, tree, sky, basketball court, outdoor and nature
Image may contain: 5 people, outdoor
No automatic alt text available.
