Nasarawa Govt Bans Masaka Friday Market

May 1, 2017

Nasarawa State governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has said that henceforth traders will not be allowed to display their goods along the Keffi-Abuja highway.
Al-Makura disclosed  this while answering question from journalists in  Karu international market after a meeting with government officials in
preparation for the commissioning of the market next month.
Governor Al-Makura said that traders who display their goods on Friday market days in Masaka will henceforth not be allowed to do so.
He explained that the effort is to avoid traffic congestion in that axis and prevent unforeseen accidents.
He said that the informal section of the Karu international market will be commissioned for activities next month to absorb traders along Karu-Masaka axis.
He added that lock-up shops will also be opened for business saying that over seventy percent of the shops in the market have been allocated.
Al-Makura maintained that the effort is towards sanitising the system and creating enabling environment for business activitie

