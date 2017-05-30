Pages Navigation Menu

Nasarawa Govt. spends over N1bn on bridges -Commissioner

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nasarawa State Government has spent over N1 billion on the construction of major bridges in the state within the last two years. Alhaji Ahmed Yahaya-Wada, Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport stated this in Lafia on Tuesday while giving the scorecard of the Governor Umaru Al-Makura-led administration. Yahaya-Wada said the construction of the bridges linking several communities had opened up the state and eased the transportation of both persons and goods, especially farm produce thereby boosting the economic wellbeing of the people.

