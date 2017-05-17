Nasarawa NLC removes chairman, to proceed on strike
Nasarawa State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress has removed its Chairman, Abdullahi Adeka, over alleged fraternity with the state government against the interest of workers. Yusuf Iya, the spokesman of the union, told newsmen in Lafia on Thursday that the decision followed a vote of no confidence passed on the chairman by the state […]
