Nasarawa State University Convocates A Total Of 35,000 Graduands.

At the 5th combined convocation ceremony of Nasarawa State University Keffi, the institution will convocate a total of 35,000 graduands. This will take place on Saturday 6th May,2017. A breakdown of the number showed that about 27,000 are undergraduates while postgraduate students are 8,000. An impeccable source within the management who pleaded anonymity, revealed that …

