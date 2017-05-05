Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nasarawa State University Records Cases Of fake Results From Students.

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Nasarawa State University (NSUK) records cases of fake results from students. The Vice Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Prof. Muhammed Akaro-Mainoma, said the institution has recorded 113 cases of fake certificates by students between 2014 and 2016. Akaro-Mainoma disclosed this in Keffi on Thursday while briefing newsmen ahead of the 5th combined convocation of the …

The post Nasarawa State University Records Cases Of fake Results From Students. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.