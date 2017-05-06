NASCAM plans cyber threats Masterclass for journalists – National Accord
|
National Accord
|
NASCAM plans cyber threats Masterclass for journalists
National Accord
National Cyber Security Awareness Movement (NASCAM); a not-for-profit organisation, is organizing a Master Class programme for Nigerian journalists in order to acquaint practitioners with the provisions of the Cybercrime Act 2015, as it relates to …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!