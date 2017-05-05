Pages Navigation Menu

Shareholders approve NASCON Allied N1.85bn dividend, seek bonus issue – Vanguard

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Business


Shareholders approve NASCON Allied N1.85bn dividend, seek bonus issue
SHAREHOLDERS of NASCON Allied Industries Plc have approved a dividend payout amounting to N1.85 billion or 70 kobo per share earlier recommended by the Board of Directors for the year ended December 2016. They gave the approval at the …
Shareholders applaud NASCON mgt, gets 70k dividendDaily Trust
NASCON promises better future as shareholders get N1.85b dividendThe Nation Newspaper
Nascon holds AGM, as shareholders approve 70k dividendWorldStage

