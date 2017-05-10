NASCON targets improved revenue, profitability via new products roll-out

By Nkiruka Nnorom

NASCON Allied Industries Plc has said it expects significant jump in its revenue and profitability for the 2017 financial year due to the new products the company plans to roll out to the market before the end of the year.

The Executive Director, Commercial, NASCON Allied Industries, Fatima Dangote, stated this in a chat with journalists in Lagos.

The company recorded a turnover of N18.29 billion, representing a 13 per cent increase over the N16.18 billion in the previous year. Profit after tax increased by 15 per cent from N2.11 billion in 2015 to N2.42 billion, while earnings per share also increased from 79 kobo to 91 kobo. As a sign of stability, the company has N2.45 billion in cash reserves for the year under review.

Fatima said the arrangements for the launch of new products have been concluded and once introduced into the market, both the turnover and profits of the company will be increased.

“We are bringing other products that are going to be launched this year. So, hopefully, 2017 will be a better year. We will record a significant increase in both the revenue and profitability as a result of the new products.” And this will be very good for our shareholders,” she said.

She further assured that the company will “try as much as possible to perform a lot better than we did in 2016. Obviously the shareholders are aware that we are having some challenges from sourcing materials for some of our products locally, but we are going to try as much as possible to do a lot better.

We are investing so much in other things that we are presently doing at the moment, we are expanding, we are investing on new refinery for our salt and we are also looking at innovations.

We placed shareholders interest so high because they have actually trusted us, they have invested in our business and as you can see, regardless of our challenges, we are still able to push really hard and declare profits. we have to take our shareholders very importantly so that they can keep trusting us, and more people will keep buying our shares and hold us in high regards”

Recall that the Chairperson of the company, Yemisi Ayeni, had at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), held last week said for the company to increase market share and improve efficiency, it will be “investing in Salt packaging and seasoning cubing lines”. For the year under review, she said while the revenue from the sales of salt increased by 24 per cent to N14.82 billion, sales from seasoning increased by 127 per cent to N0.54 billion.

The post NASCON targets improved revenue, profitability via new products roll-out appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

