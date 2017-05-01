NASFAT: Akinbode steps down, Onike becomes Ag Chief Missioner

The Chief Missioner of Nasrul-Lahi-l Fatih Society (NASFAT), Alhaji Abdullahi Gbade Akinbode has resigned his position as the spiritual head of the society.

This was contained in a release signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Banji Busari and sent to Vanguard.

According to the statement, “The leadership of Nasrul Lahi l Fatih Society (NASFAT) wishes to inform the public, all our stakeholders and particularly the entire Ummah that Alh Abdullah Akinbode has voluntarily stepped down from the position of Chief Missioner of the Society.

“His exit was contained in his letter of disengagement from the service of the Society which was dated 27th April 2017 and was addressed to the Society through the office of the General Secretary.

“Following the letter of acceptance of the Society to his declaration of disengagement of service, the position of the Chief Missioner has become vacant with effect from Friday 28th April 2017.

“Consequently, in line with Article 14.1.6 of the constitution of the Society, the National Executive Council has approved the appointment of the Deputy Chief Missioner Alh Mahroof Onike Abdul Azeez as the Acting Chief Missioner pending the emergence of a substantive Chief Missioner of the society.

Alh Abdullah Akinbode, the immediate past Chief Missioner, assumed the position in the year 2000, following the exit of the first Chief Missioner of the Society Late Alh Minihim Taiye Tijani. Alh Abdullahi Akinbode spent a period of 17 years in the position of Chief Missioner of the Society.

“We hereby acknowledge the immense contributions of Alh Abdullah Akinbode in the growth and development of the Society.

“We wish him the best in his future endeavours.

