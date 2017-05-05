NASFAT set to build N2.5b Islamic center

*Amosun lauds move

The Executive Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has commended the efforts of Nasrul-lahi-Fatih Society (NASFAT) over the proposed N2.5billion mosque which foundation was laid recently at its multi-purpose Islamic Centre, along Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

Amosun, who was at the fund raising and foundation laying ceremony for the ultra-modern mosque enjoined Muslims to be a good ambassadors in order to erase the misconceptions about Islam and the Muslims.

He said: “Islam is a religion of peace, it is wrong that people are ascribing violence with Islam” he said.

He urged Nigerians to live with one another in peace and harmony for the development of the country, adding “when there is peace in the country, the economy grows.”

The President of NASFAT, Engr. Abayomi Bolarinwa while thanking the governor for his support, stated that the mosque will be completed soon.

Bolarinwa said: “the main reason we are building the mosque is to teach people about the religion and understand the Quran and teaching of the Prophet. Allah said know me before you worship me, we want people to have adequate knowledge about Islam because if all Nigerians understand their religion, Nigeria will be a peaceful place to live. If you know the God you serve, you will know He made provision for everything he created.

He stated that facts and figures showed that the rate of corruption and kidnapping in the country is high because of lack of fear of Almighty Allah.

The Chairman, NASFAT Aseese Mosque Development Committee, Alhaji Yunus Olalekan Saliu said the organization would build a befitting masjid and an Islamic Center, disclosing that it would cost N2.5billion

“ The proposed masjid with its ancillary facilities is estimated at a cost of N2.5billion. It is going to be a magnificent Islamic monument and with architectural land mark, paying good attention to details and quality, safety and comfort of worshipers. The goal is to establish a world-class edifice, a one-of-a kind structure, which would stand the test of time for the benefit of current and future generations”.

The post NASFAT set to build N2.5b Islamic center appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

