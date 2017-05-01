NASS committed to passing new minimum wage bill, says Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has reiterated the commitment of the National Assembly to passing a new minimum wage bill.

In a statement to mark the 2017 Workers’ Day, Dogara said the parliament had resolved to enact new minimum wage bill for Nigerian workers.

The speaker said that increasing workers’ salary had become necessary in view of the current inflation, naira devaluation and rising cost of living in the country.

He added that “I wish to congratulate the entire Nigerian workers as they join their counterparts all over the world in commemorating the International Workers’ Day.

“While commending you for your sacrifice and commitment to the service and building of the nation, I wish to assure you that the National Assembly and in particular, the 8th House of Representatives remains committed to the passage of the National Minimum Wage Bill when presented by the Executive.

“We are committed to initiating other laws and legislative interventions that will promote the welfare and wellbeing of Nigerian Workers.”

The Reps helmsman, however, enjoined the country’s labour force to rededicate themselves to duty and support government’s laudable policies and programmes.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

