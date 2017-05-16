NASS to improve funding to education sector – Wamakko

Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto) says the National Assembly will ensure improved funding of the country’s education sector.

Wamakko said this on Tuesday in Sokoto when he fielded questions from newsmen shortly after monitoring some Computer-based Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination centres.

He said: “The National Assembly will also ensure the timely releases of such funds and intensify oversights.

“This is to ensure the judicious utilisationn of all funds meant for the education sector.”

Wamakko, who was a former governor of Sokoto State, further stressed that funding of education was a collective responsibility and not for the government alone.

The lawmaker, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, underscored the need for Nigerians to strive to become computer literate.

“This is the vogue globally and Nigerians should not be left behind in this global village transformation.

“I must commend JAMB for its recent innovations as well as the excellent arrangements for the on-going examinations.

“The premier examination should sustain this enviable feat and the National Assembly will continue to support it,” Wamakko pledged.

He also extolled the discipline exhibited by the candidates writing the examinations in all the centres he visited.

NAN reports that Wamakko had visited the centres at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, State University and Nagarta College, all in Sokoto metropolis.

The post NASS to improve funding to education sector – Wamakko appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

