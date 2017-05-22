NASS, Traditional Rulers Endorse Umahi For Second Tenure
BY Obinna Ogbonnaya,
Abakaliki
Members of the Ebonyi State National and State Assembly including
Traditional Rulers’ Council in the state yesterday unanimously adopted
the state governor, Engr. David Umahi as their sole candidate in the
2019 governorship election in the state.
The National Assembly members led by the Senator representing Ebonyi
Central zone, Senator Obinna Ogba and the Chairman, Ebonyi State
traditional rulers council, Eze Charles Mkpuma made the adoption
during the conferment of chieftaincy title to the governor and his
wife, Rachel by the Ebonyi state Council of Traditional rulers at the
state stadium Abakaliki on Monday.
Senator Ogba and Eze Mkpuma declared that they have resolved to adopt
Umahi as their sole candidate, stressing that Umahi has achieved so
much to deserve re-election.
Moving a motion, Ogba noted that Umahi has displayed uncommon
determination to transforming the state in all the sectors, adding
that Ebonyi state National Assembly caucus has no other candidate
except Umahi in the next general election.
The motion was seconded by the member representing Abakaliki/ Izzi
Federal Constituency, Hon. Sylvester Ogbaga and unanimously adopted.
The state chairman of Ebonyi state council of traditional rulers,
Chief Charles Mkpuma noted that the royal institution in the state
decided to adopt the governor for second term due to his love for the
institution and land mark achievements since he came to power.
The Monarch urged Ebonyi people to support the second term bid of the
governor, stating that the traditional rulers would canvass for the
governor’s return in the election. He noted that it would be a waste
of time for anybody to contest against Umahi in 2019 no matter the
political or geographical
affiliations.
Mkpuma said “we, the traditional rulers in Ebonyi state have adopted
Engr. David Umahi as our sole candidate in 2019 governorship election.
Our adoption is because of the governor’s love and care to us. He
increased our monthly stipend to One hundred thousand naira. He
approved private cars for all the traditional rulers and 27 of us have
gotten so far. He has transformed the state beyond our expectations.
Anybody who wants to contest against him is wasting his or her time
and money. We stand for Umahi and Ebonyi people are with him”.
The Chairman South East Traditional Rulers Council, Sir Eberechi Dick
described Umahi as a detribalized Nigerian who does not segregate on
the course of his official duties, especially his headship as the
chairman of South east Governors’ forum.
