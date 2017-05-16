N’Assembly to Increase Funding, Monitoring in Education Sector, Says Wamakko

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The senator representing Sokoto Central Senatorial District and Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, Alhaji Aliyu Wamakko, Tuesday said the National Assembly is determined to increase funding for the education sector in the country.

Wamakko made this known while addressing journalists shortly after monitoring some Computer-based Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination Centres at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State University and Nagarta College in Sokoto.

The former governor maintained that the National Assembly was committed towards ensuring the timely release of such funds and intensify oversights.

Wamakko emphasised that a mechanism had been put in place by the National Assembly to ensure adequate monitoring in the education sector, adding that this is to ensure the judicious utilisation of all funds meant for the education sector.

Wamakko said funding of education is a collective responsibility and not for the government alone.

More to follow…

