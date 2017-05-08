Pages Navigation Menu

NATCOM appeals for Oliveira prayers – The Swazi Observer

NATCOM appeals for Oliveira prayers
THE National Commissioner of Police Isaac Magagula has appealed for the support of all churches and members of the Christian fraternity to pray for the police in the on-going investigations to locate and rescue the kidnapped businessman from his captors.

