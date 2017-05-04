National Assembly fails to pass 2017 budget before expiration of 2016 budget

The 2017 budget proposal was presented before a joint session of the National Assembly last December.

The post National Assembly fails to pass 2017 budget before expiration of 2016 budget appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

