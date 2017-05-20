National Assembly to pass bill on whistle blowing soon–Rep

Rep. Abiodun Olasupo (APC- Iseyin/Iwajowa/Kajola/Itesiwaju Federal Constituency) says the bill on whistle blowing is at an advanced stage of being passed by the National Assembly. Olasupo also said the National Assembly was working hard to ensure that all enabling laws protect the identity of whistle blowers and strengthen the principle. The federal lawmaker spoke in […]

