Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

National Assembly will present Budget on May 9 – Sen. Gobir

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Sen. Ibrahim Gobir (APC-Sokoto) has assured Nigerians that the National Assembly will pass the 2017  Budget on May 9. “The delay in its passage is to allow the effective harmonisation of the documents by both the Senate and the House of Representatives,’’ Gobir told newsmen in Sokoto on Saturday. Gobir said that the National Assembly …

The post National Assembly will present Budget on May 9 – Sen. Gobir appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.