National boundaries must not divide Africa – Mutharika
Malawi24
National boundaries must not divide Africa – Mutharika
Malawi24
President Peter Mutharika has said national boundaries should not divide Africa if the continent is aiming to climb high in all aspects. Mutharika made the remarks on Monday during opening of Pan-African Parliament in Johannesburg, South Africa.
