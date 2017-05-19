National boxing team departs for Congo May 25 – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
National boxing team departs for Congo May 25
Vanguard
Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF) Coach Tony Konyegwachie has said that the country's boxers to the African Boxing Championship will leave for the event on May 25. Konyegwachie said yesterday in Abuja that the competition in Congo-Brazzaville would …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!