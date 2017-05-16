National ID Issuance Begins In August – Peace FM Online
VICE PRESIDENT Dr Mahamadu Bawumia says government intends to start issuing National Identity Cards by the end of September this year. This, he said, would enable government to manage the economy properly while instilling social discipline in the …
