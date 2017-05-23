Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

National Open University 16th Matriculation Ceremony Date Re-Scheduled.

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) matriculation date has been re-scheduled. The general public especially all newly admitted students of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) are hereby informed that the 16th Matriculation Ceremony earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday 3rd September, 2016 has been re-scheduled to 27th May, 2017 in all study …

The post National Open University 16th Matriculation Ceremony Date Re-Scheduled. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.