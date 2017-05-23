National Open University 16th Matriculation Ceremony Date Re-Scheduled.

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) matriculation date has been re-scheduled. The general public especially all newly admitted students of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) are hereby informed that the 16th Matriculation Ceremony earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday 3rd September, 2016 has been re-scheduled to 27th May, 2017 in all study …

The post National Open University 16th Matriculation Ceremony Date Re-Scheduled. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

