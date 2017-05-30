National Open University (Minna Study Centre) Matriculates 480 Students For 2016/2017 Session.

Information reaching us at Students Nigeria is that the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Minna, Study Centre, has matriculated 480 students for the 2016/2017 academic session. Speaking during the ceremony on Saturday, Prof. Abdalla Adamu, Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) advised the students to take their studies seriously. He said …

The post National Open University (Minna Study Centre) Matriculates 480 Students For 2016/2017 Session. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

