National reality show debuts on TV

All is now set for the first ever national Reality TV show, tagged ‘The Labour Room,’ organisers of the show announced at the conclusion of a 3-day training for contestants. Recall that 37 contestants were chosen from across the country to participate in the national reality show where questions of national concerns would be raised …

The post National reality show debuts on TV appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

