National tragedy: Tanzania bus crash kills 29 pupils

AT least 29 schoolchildren have been killed in a bus crash in northern Tanzania, along with two teachers and the vehicle’s driver, according to police and school officials. A minibus veered off a steep road in rainy conditions near the town of Karatu, in Arusha region, on Saturday morning and plunged into a river, said […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

