Nationality Bill’s only purpose: Showing Arabs who’s boss – Ynetnews
|
Ynetnews
|
Nationality Bill's only purpose: Showing Arabs who's boss
Ynetnews
Op-ed: The proposed legislation, which passed a preliminary Knesset reading last week, offers no dramatic changes and simply repeats things that already exist in the State of Israel's different laws. Its main goal—giving Israel's Arab citizens the …
Israeli navy shoots Gaza fisherman dead
PA lawmaker photographed throwing rocks at Israeli troops
Gazans say Israel on the wrong track with reported railway plans
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!