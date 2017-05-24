Trump in Brussels for ‘tough’ Nato talks amid protests – BBC News
|
|
Trump in Brussels for 'tough' Nato talks amid protests
US President Donald Trump is in Brussels for what his team are describing as "tough" talks with other members of the Nato military alliance. Mr Trump is also due to meet European Union officials on Thursday. He has been critical of both Nato and the EU.
