Naval officer allegedly kills 3 youth in Warri – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Naval officer allegedly kills 3 youth in Warri
NAIJ.COM
A yet to be identified naval officer on Friday, May 12, shot three youths dead in Warri South local government area of Delta state. The naval personnel who was on guard at the premises of the Warri Petrochemical Company, WRPC in Ifiekporo. An …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!