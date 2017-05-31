Naval officers set three policemen ablaze in Calabar

Three policemen were on Tuesday reportedly set ablaze, following a clash between the police and some officers of the Nigerian navy in Calabar, Cross River state capital. In a report monitored on Channels TV, the naval officers allegedly set the deceased ablaze in their station during the fight. According to the report, the misunderstanding between […]

Naval officers set three policemen ablaze in Calabar

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

