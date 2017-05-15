Navy foils plan by trans-boarder gang to export N40 million drugs through water

By Evelyn Usman

Plans by a trans-border gang to export canabis worth over N40 million through the nation’s waterways to other West African countries , was weekend foiled by the Nigerian Navy, following the recovery of two fibre boats loaded with 100 bags of the substance.

Vanguard gathered that the suspects were heading towards Benin Republic ,when they were accosted by naval personnel at Igbooja Village , close to Badagry area of Lagos State. Sighting the personnel, the suspects , jumped into the river and swam for safety, abandoning their boats.

The recovered bags of suspected cannabis which had different inscriptions such as TMT, AI, PMAN, Gad and WK, apparently to indicate the different owners , were handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency , NDLEA by the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship ,NNS Beecroft , Commodore Mauris Eno, weekend.

Explaining , Eno said that the arrest followed on activities of some suspected criminals who transport canabis and other illicit substances within the area through the waterways.

“The suspected owners absconded before the navy patrol team got to the scene of the crime; as such no person was arrested. The substance was packaged in 77 big bags and 23 medium bags, weighing about 4226.6kg with an estimated street value of over N40 million.

“ The navy under the leadership of the current Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas is determined to rid our waterways of all forms illegalities. NNS BEECROFT is therefore committed to assisting the NDLEA deal with the issue of trafficking of illicit substance.

“The Navy uses this medium to warn drug traffickers and other criminal elements particularly within our maritime environment to desist from these nefarious activities and pursue lawful means of livelihood”

Noting that the Nigerian Navy was responsible for the maritime security which included areas of pipeline protection and vandalism, was quick to add that prosecution could not be carried out without the NDLEA. He informed that the handover of the recovered substance marked the end of Navy’s preliminary investigation of the case.

Receiving the recovered substance , NDLEA’s Principal Staff Officer, Operations and Intelligence, Lagos State Command, Mr Lawal Isiaka, said that the agency would continue from where the navy stopped , adding that it would also do all within its ability to curb the use and distribution of illicit drugs across Lagos state in particular and Nigeria in general.

