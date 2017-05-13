Navy hands over 100 bags of seized Cannabis to NDLEA

The Nigerian Navy in Lagos on Friday handed over 100 bags of cannabis they impounded at Badagry creeks to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). Navy Commodore Maurice Eno, who handed over the substance to the Agency, said that the suspects abandoned their two fibre boats on sighting naval men at Igbooja Village near…

The post Navy hands over 100 bags of seized Cannabis to NDLEA appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

