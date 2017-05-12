Navy hands over 100 bags of seized cannabis to NDLEA

The Nigerian Navy in Lagos on Friday handed over 100 bags of cannabis they impounded at Badagry creeks to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Navy Commodore Maurice Eno, who handed over the substance to the Agency, said that the suspects abandoned their two fibre boats on sighting naval men at Igbooja Village near Badagry.

“The substance was packaged in 77 big bags and 23 medium bags, weighing about 4226.6kg with an estimated street value of over N40 million.

“The seizure was sequel to a tip-off about some criminal elements indulging in transportation of cannabis and other illicit substances within the area through the waterways.

“The suspected traffickers absconded before the navy patrol team got to the scene of the crime, as such no person was arrested,’’ said Eno, the Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT.

Eno said the navy was committed to assisting the NDLEA in dealing with trafficking of illicit substance in its efforts to rid the waterways of all forms illegalities.

Mr Lawal Isiaka, who received the seizure on behalf of NDLEA, said that the Agency would continue investigation and pursuit of the suspects who were still at large.

The NDLEA official thanked the navy for the gesture and expressed the hope that the synergy would continue.

The post Navy hands over 100 bags of seized cannabis to NDLEA appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

