Navy officer shoots 2 dead at NNPC facility in Delta

A Naval personnel on guard duty at the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, facility at Jalla, Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State yesterday shot dead two persons following negotiations over job slots.

Delta State Police Commissioner, Zana Ibrahim, confirmed the incident, saying the matter was under control.

The Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS, Delta, Commodore Ibrahim Dewu, whose personnel shot both victims, could not be reached for comment as his line was switched off over repeated calls. However, an information officer from the command who declined identity, said the yet to be unidentified Navy officer who shot both casualties at about 2.30pm Friday, acted in self defence.

The victim, Saturday Vanguard gathered, include a native of Ifie, Warri South council area, simply identified as Agbolu and yet-to-be identified unidentified victim from neighbouring Ekpan, Uvwie council area of Delta State.

It was gathered that youths from both communities, on the fateful day, were said to be engaged in job slots negotiations with representatives of NPDC, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC, when the edgy Navy personnel moved in and shot first into the air before firing at the two victims who gave up the ghost immediately.

Chairman of Warri South council Mofe Edema, disturbed at the development, said, “This is one killing too many. How can this NNPC engaged security personnel be killing innocent community youths like flies every time. It is just not fair.”

The post Navy officer shoots 2 dead at NNPC facility in Delta appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

