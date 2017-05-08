Navy Seal killed in Somalia praised as hometown hero – The Boston Globe
|
Newsweek
|
Navy Seal killed in Somalia praised as hometown hero
The Boston Globe
The Navy SEAL from Falmouth, Maine, who was killed in Somalia last week has been praised as a “hometown hero” who answered a calling to serve his country, according to a tribute posted on the Falmouth police website. Kyle Milliken, a 38-year-old senior …
