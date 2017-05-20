NBA: James snubbed as MVP award finalist

Four-time league MVP LeBron James’s name was left off the list of nominees for the NBA Most Valuable Player award when the finalists were announced Friday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward, who fell one vote shy of being a unanimous selection as a first team All-NBA selection this year, did not make the final three — finishing behind Houston Rockets guard James Harden, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who won the past two MVP awards, was also not among the finalists.

Awards to be handed out on June 26 in the other five main categories include, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year.

Additional awards will include an All-Rookie Team, an All-Defensive Team, Executive of the Year, Teammate of the Year and Sportsmanship Award.

Here are the finalists for the other categories, with the winners to be announced on June 26:

Sixth Man of the Year

Eric Gordon

Andre Iguodala

Lou Williams

Rookie of the Year

Malcolm Brogdon

Joel Embiid

Dario Saric

Defensive Player of the Year

Draymond Green

Rudy Gobert

Kawhi Leonard

Most Improved Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Rudy Gobert

Nikola Jokic

Best Style

Russell Westbrook

Dwyane Wade

Iman Shumpert

Block of the Year

Hassan Whiteside on Pascal Siakam

Kristaps Porzingis on Spencer Dinwiddie

Kawhi Leonard on James Harden

Game-Winner of the Year

Tyler Uulis vs. Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving vs. Golden State Warriors

Russell Westbrook vs. Denver Nuggets

Assist of the Year

Draymond Green to Stephen Curry to Kevin Durant

Nikola Jokic to Wilson Chandler

Chris Paul to Brandon Bass

Dunk of the Year

Larry Nance Jr. on Brook Lopez

Zach LaVine on Alex Len

Victor Oladipo on Dwight Howard

Performance of the Year

James Harden vs. New York Knicks

Devin Booker vs. Boston Celtics

Russell Westbrook vs. Orlando Magic

Klay Thompson vs. Indiana Pacers

The post NBA: James snubbed as MVP award finalist appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

