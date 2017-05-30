NBA worried at increasing members misconduct — President

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) says it is worried with the increasing petitions against its members from across the country.

The National President of the Association, Mr Mahmoud Abubakar (SAN), said this on Monday in Abuja.

Abubakar, who was addressing a news conference to mark Democracy Day, said his administration was poised to handle such cases to sanitise the profession.

“The NBA is worried over the increasing number of petitions against lawyers. This administration is putting adequate mechanisms in place to handle disciplinary petitions effectively and efficiently.”

He added that association would also not spare lawyers in public offices such as the executive or legislature who behaved unprofessionally.

“We encourage our members to be involved in and present themselves for public offices; But the NBA under my watch shall proceed against our members in public offices if cases of professional misconduct are established against them even while in office.

“Never again shall lawyers who commit criminal or unethical acts while in public office go free.”

The NBA boss condemned what he described as instigation of a military intervention and urged the military to remain focused on its constitutional mandate of protecting the country.

“In recent days there have been suggestions in the media of possible instigation from a segment of the political class for military intervention in the governance of the country‎.

“The NBA wishes to express its concerns and condemns in very strong terms, any such move from whatever quarters. Nigeria’s democracy and democratic institutions must not be imperiled by any undemocratic change of government.”

Also speaking on the agitation for seccession by a group in the country, the NBA called for a better way of showing grievances apart from the threat to break up.

“NBA affirms commitment to unity and building a strong federal system. We urge all groups to continue to agitate for peaceful existence among citizens of the country.”

Abubakar called on the Federal Government to release from detention the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Das‎uki and the leader of Shi’ite movement, Ibrahim El-Zakyzak, who were both granted bail by courts.

“The NBA is appalled at the continued detention of certain individuals in blatant disobedience to court orders. Among these individuals are El Zakyzaky and his wife, and also Dasuki.

“While we recognize the seriousness of the charges against them, we nevertheless view their continued detention as unjustified and contrary to the express court orders.

“We call on the government to without further delay, respect these orders.”

The NBA president also called for the termination of investigations against judges who were accused of corruption but had not been charged to court in the last eight months.

Abubakar commended the Federal Government for its efforts in the fight against Boko Haram in the North East and the recent release of 82 Chibok girls.

He urged government to continue with concerted efforts so as to secure the release of the remaining girls and all other Nigerians held in captivity by the group.

He said the NBA constitution which was a subject of litigation had now been approved and registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission.

He called on members of the association who had instituted the suit to withdraw it as the matter had now been settled

The post NBA worried at increasing members misconduct — President appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

